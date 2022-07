UK promises extra £1bn of military aid to Ukraine

The UK Government has promised an extra £1 billion of military aid to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is at the NATO Summit in Madrid, said: “The more support we give now, the quicker this conflict is likely to be over.” Report by Jonesia.

