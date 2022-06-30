Holocaust survivors’ emotional reunion after almost 80 years

Two men who were in the same Gestapo-controlled orphanage for Jewish children during the Second World War have reunited in Brussels almost 80 years later.

Jacques Weisser travelled from his home in Hertfordshire to the site of the wartime orphanage in the Belgian capital where, as a young Jewish child, he was dumped by the Nazis after being seized from his family.

He embraced his former companion from the orphanage, Bill Frankenstein, who lost his entire family during the war, and now lives in Los Angeles.

Report by Jonesia.

