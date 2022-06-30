PM: UK to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030

Boris Johnson has said the UK will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the NATO conference in Madrid, the Prime Minister said: "We need to invest for the long-term in vital capabilities like future combat air whilst simultaneously adapting to a more dangerous and more competitive world.” Mr Johnson also described the NATO alliance as "united" and in "robust health" as the Madrid summit drew to a close.

Report by Jonesia.

