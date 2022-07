Cliff Richard on Murray and Raducanu exits at Wimbledon

Sir Cliff Richard says it is a “shame” that Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu have been knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon.

The singer and tennis fan is attending matches at All England Lawn Tennis Club today.

Report by Jonesia.

