When SRK photobombed Gauri Khan's throwback picture with Sangeeta Bijlani and Namrata Shirodkar
When SRK photobombed Gauri Khan's throwback picture with Sangeeta Bijlani and Namrata Shirodkar

Gauri Khan took a trip down memory lane through her latest post on Instagram.

The gorgeous designer and producer posted a picture of her with her friends.

#gaurikhan #shahrukhkhan #Namrata Shirodkar #Sangeetabijlani