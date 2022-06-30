When SRK photobombed Gauri Khan's throwback picture with Sangeeta Bijlani and Namrata Shirodkar

Gauri Khan took a trip down memory lane through her latest post on Instagram.
The gorgeous designer and producer posted a picture of her with her friends.
#gaurikhan #shahrukhkhan #Namrata Shirodkar #Sangeetabijlani
Gauri Khan took a trip down memory lane through her latest post on Instagram.
The gorgeous designer and producer posted a picture of her with her friends.
#gaurikhan #shahrukhkhan #Namrata Shirodkar #Sangeetabijlani
Accompanying Gauri Khan were Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. The picture was shared by Gauri on her Instagram account