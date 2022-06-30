Surprising Stats That Highlight the Power of Social Media (Social Media Day)

Facebook reigns supreme with over 2.9 billion monthly active users.

Teenagers are using Facebook less.

In 2018, only 51% claimed to be on the platform.

90% of U.S. marketers say Instagram is the most important social media tool for influencer marketing.

The platform has 1 billion monthly active users, with 87% who use Instagram Stories.

70% of Twitter users are male.

In Q3 2020, Twitter reported an average of 187 million monetizable daily active users.

LinkedIn has over 722 million users in more than 200 countries and territories.

Three people are hired every minute on the platform