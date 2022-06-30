Deborah James dies: How 'Bowelbabe' could inspire more to check for symptoms of colorectal cancer

Awareness is key when it comes to catching bowel cancer before it’s too late.
Here’s why the legacy of Deborah James could be pivotal to saving lives.
The campaigner and podcaster died aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016
Dame Deborah James passed away this week after her battle with bowel cancer. There are several signs that you can look out for to..