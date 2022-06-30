Live From America 6.30.22 @11am STOLEN ELECTIONS LEADS TO POLITICAL PRISONERS LEADS TO CIVIL WAR!

Tucker Carlson opener from Brazil - Today is the end of the 1st PRO-LIFE month!

- Partnership with Rumble - More Republican elected officials being jailed by Communist Dems - SHAMuary 6th committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone - There is a solution to fight the tyranny of the deep state swamp - Biden sets his scope on America's larges oil field to shut it down - 6 more house seats for Republicans?

- Kari Lake shut down Karrin Taylor - Shortage of Fireworks in the U.S - Senator Doug Mastriano already making moves - Trump racks up another win!