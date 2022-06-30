Russia Withdraws From Snake Island in Victory for Ukraine

Russia Withdraws From Snake Island , in Victory for Ukraine.

Snake Island, a strategic Ukrainian outpost in the Black Sea, was seized by Russia in late February.

Recently, Ukrainian forces have been attempting to regain control of the outpost by striking the island.

Reuters reports that on June 30, Russia's defense ministry and the president's office in Ukraine said Russian troops have left the island.

.

NPR reports the act was carried out as a "goodwill gesture," according to Russia's defense ministry.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, .

Said that claim was untrue and reiterated accusations that Russia was trying to facilitate a global food crisis by blocking sea ports and attacking storage facilities.

KABOOM!

No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore.

Our Armed Forces did a great job.

, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, via Twitter.

Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine's armed forces, took to Facebook to say, "Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air strikes, the occupiers left Snake Island.".

Regaining control of the island will allow Ukraine to attempt to disturb Russian shipping lanes in the Black Sea, .

Thereby weakening the invaders' grasp on Ukrainian land to the south.

.

Both countries account for about a third of the global wheat supply.

Millions of metric tons of grain have been kept from shipping out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports since Russia invaded on Feb.

24