British ISIS victim’s daughter meets his killer

The daughter of an aid worker put to death by Islamic State has been told by one of his killers how her father asked his executor Jihadi John to “please make it quick” after he was found “by chance.” David Haines was one of those abducted and executed by a gang of four IS militants dubbed the 'Beatles' due to their British accents.

His body has never been found and his daughter, Bethany, has been looking for answers ever since her father’s murder in September 2014.

During a two-hour meeting in Virginia with ‘Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey, Bethany told ITV News she was given new details about how her father was followed before his abduction and how his torment was extended.

Report by Jonesia.

