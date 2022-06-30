Miles Bridges Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

'TMZ' reports that the 24-year-old NBA player was arrested on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Bridges reportedly turned himself in for an alleged physical altercation that occurred the day prior.

'TMZ' reports that according to law enforcement, .

A woman claims to have gotten into a physical argument with Bridges and required medical attention.

Bridges had left the scene by the time police arrived.

After turning himself in, Bridges' bail was set at $130,000.

He has since been released.

'TMZ' reports that the 6'7" forward will likely be a top free agency pick this off-season after spending four seasons with the Hornets.

The best season of his career so far was in 2021-22 when he averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The best season of his career so far was in 2021-22 when he averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.