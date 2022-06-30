Jack White says 'Another Way To Die' is 'one of the most divisive things' he's ever done
Jack White says his James Bond theme 'Another Way To Die' - which features Alicia Keys and was recorded for 'Quantum of Solace' - remains "one of the most divisive things" he's ever done.