Cameron Diaz, to ‘Un-Retire’ From Acting.

BBC News reports Diaz has signed on to star in her first movie in eight years, 'Back in Action,' alongside Jamie Foxx.

Foxx took to social media to tease the announcement.

His post included a phone conversation between him, Diaz and Tom Brady.

Tom Brady was brought into the conversation since he knows a thing or two about "un-retiring," .

As Diaz expressed anxiousness about attempting to do the same.

Diaz became one of Hollywood's biggest names after appearing in 1994's 'The Mask' with Jim Carrey.

She went on to star in hits such as 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' 'There's Something About Mary,' 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Being John Malkovich,' .

'The Holiday,' 'Gangs of New York,' 'Vanilla Sky' and more.

She's also known for voicing Princess Fiona in 'Shrek.'.

Her last appearance was in the 2014 film adaptation of 'Annie.'.

She then took a step back from acting to focus on herself and finding peace, which she has seemingly accomplished