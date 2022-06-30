Newspapers in the US Are Shutting Down at an Alarming Rate

Newspapers in the US , Are Shutting Down , at an Alarming Rate.

'The Independent' reports that newspapers, in the United States continue to die, at the rate of two per week.

.

According to Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications, the issue points to social disparities.

Poorer, older and less educated areas of the country tend to find themselves without a reliable source of local, printed news.

At the end of May 2022, the U.S. had 6,377 newspapers, down from 8,891 in 2005.

.

Since the end of 2019, 360 newspapers have been forced to shut down.

All but 24 of those newspapers were weeklies that served small communities.

In 2006, an estimated, 75,000 journalists, worked in newspapers.

That number is now , down to 31,000.

.

Over the same period of time, , annual newspaper revenue dropped, from $50 billion to $21 billion.

'The Independent' reports that "news deserts" in the U.S. are growing, with an estimated 70 million Americans living in a county with no local news outlet or just one.

What's really at stake in that is our own democracy, as well as our social and societal cohesion, Penelope Muse Abernathy, visiting professor at Medill and the report's principal author, via 'The Independent'