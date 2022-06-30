Ukraine’s Klitschko brothers lobby NATO at Madrid summit

Ukraine's famous heavyweight boxing brothers, the Klitschkos, have spoken to Channel 4 News about their efforts to lobby NATO members for greater support for Ukraine at the military alliance's summit in Madrid.

When asked if they felt Ukraine was getting enough support from NATO, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly said: "Enough will be if we kick out from Ukrainian territory the last Russian soldier." Younger brother Wladimir said: "It's never enough as long as this war is still going." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn