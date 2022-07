Live From America 6.30.22 @5pm A BIG LOSS FOR OUR BORDER / A BIG WIN FOR OUR ENERGY SECTOR!

Kari Lake is showing what courage looks like - The LFA team will put out election fraud video - A big loss for the war on the border but a big win for our energy sector - AOC calls for abolishing the SCOTUS - Biden calls for ending the filibuster - Amy Phan West joins LFA to tackle today's issues - SCOTUS agrees to hear historic case - FL Judge blocks Gov.

Ron Desantis' abortion ban - Bed, Bath and Beyond fires CEO - What is BLUE MAGA??