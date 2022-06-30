Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets

According to Bleacher Report, Kevin Durant has requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

Though the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are said to be Durant's top suitors.

The Nets reportedly "plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal.".

Durant's trade request comes after teammate Kyrie Irving announced that he would opt in to his final contract year with the team.

Though Durant reportedly had no contact with team officials following Irving's decision.

There was a "sense of inevitability" that he would request a trade.

After agreeing to a four-year, $194 million extension, Durant's contract with the Nets is through the 2025-2026 season.

Durant, 33, is considered by many to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

A superstar whose resume includes 12 All-Star selections, one MVP and four scoring titles, .

Durant remains an elite weapon on offense.

In his 15th season, Durant averaged 29.9 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and a career-best 6.4 assists per game