Red River Pilots presents BFSA! "KD/Kyrie Drama, Pro Football HoF, Baseball Brawl, Twins Meltdown"

On today's Best Forking Sports Arena, we will take a look into NBA player movement and feuds; NFL hall of fame; the Angels-Mariners brawl; MN Twins late inning meltdowns & of course, Yankee dominance.
On today's Best Forking Sports Arena, we will take a look into NBA player movement and feuds; NFL hall of fame; the Angels-Mariners brawl; MN Twins late inning meltdowns & of course, Yankee dominance.
On tonight's Best Forking Sports Arena, we have in two players from Grand Forks very own @RedRiverPilots baseball team,..