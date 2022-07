The C Report #327: Putin Against NWO; Severodonetsk Liberated; Ukraine Bombs Ukraine

In a world overwrought with fake news and propaganda by a biased media monopolized by six media corporations, The C Report emerges as an America First news show sifting through the aggregate to bring people around America and the world a different view that is independent, fair and patriotic.

Join Mr. C weekdays for The C Report on The Foxhole.app, Pilled.net, Twitch, Clouthub, or Rumble.