Toto Tonight LIVE @ 8Central "Toto Explains What Is Happening To America"

Does it seem like - Nothing is the same?

America, the land of Apple Pie and Yankee Doodle Dandy, the Home of Hope for the nations of the world, seems to be disappearing before our very eyes.

However, no one can seem to truly understand WHY !!!!

Tonight, Professor Toto, after giving you his perspective on today's news will pull back the curtain for you and give you MORE THAN KNOWLEDGE but he will give you UNDERSTANDING.

More importantly, he will teach you WHAT YOU CAN DO to STOP THE SLIDE into FOREVER GONE !!!!