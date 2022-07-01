A transparent, easy way for smallholder farmers to save | Anushka Ratnayake

A safe space to save money is life-changing -- especially for the 60 million smallholder farmers in West Africa (the majority being women) who often live on less than two dollars a day.

Poverty fighter Anushka Ratnayake introduces her nonprofit myAgro, which offers farmers a place to save small amounts of money and allows them to access those funds as they need them.

Over the next five years, myAgro plans to reach a million farmers in West Africa, providing a stress-free, transparent and convenient system that empowers agricultural entrepreneurs by putting the purchasing power it takes to run a successful farm in their hands.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)