Mental health care that disrupts cycles of violence | Celina de Sola

In Latin American countries like El Salvador, homicide rates are alarmingly high thanks in large part to a vicious cycle of violence -- people don't have a chance to heal from recurrent individual and collective trauma.

With her team at Glasswing International, de Sola is hoping to break this cycle by equipping government employees like teachers and police officers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide mental health care to those who need it most.

Their goal: to transform more than 2,000 frontline institutions in 25 of the highest risk municipalities in Central America with community-based approaches to mental health support, reaching nearly 10 million people along the way.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)