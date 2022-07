What seaweed and cow burps have to do with climate change | Ermias Kebreab

Scientists have long known that cows are a huge source of the greenhouse gas methane, contributing up to four percent of emissions globally.

But could there be a way to make cattle less -- ahem -- gassy?

Animal scientist Ermias Kebreab talks through an ingenious solution to reduce methane-rich cow burps by feeding cattle something growing below the surface of the ocean: seaweed.