FULL SHOW: Democrats Double Down On Trump Secret Service Attack Lie Even After It’s Exposed

Despite the blatant lies told in the latest January 6th hearing, the Democrat media stooges double and triple down on these lies with the likes of known perverts and fake news agents like Jeffry Toobin.

Cara Castronuova joins to discuss this and other developments in the January 6th narrative, including new documentaries that show the truth from that day.

Mitchel Gerber is on the border of China and has been exposing Chinese Communist Party organ harvesting for years.

He discusses the latest crimes against humanity happening in China and why it is being ignored by human rights groups.

Owen Shroyer also covers the latest madness from the left from raging for abortion and teaching young children dirty sex talk.