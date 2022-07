Welsh Sec insists sleaze scandals aren't 'a Tory thing'

Cabinet minister Simon Hart says Parliament is a "large workplace" and that sleaze isn't party-specific.

It comes after Chris Pincher's shock resignation as deputy chief whip - the latest scandal to rock the party.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn