ONLY THE GOOD DIE YOUNG: TODAY THE WORLD LOST ONE OF THE GREATEST DOCTORS WHO FOUGHT MEDICAL TYRANNY

It is with a heavy heart that I must report Dr. Zev Zelenko has passed away.

He fought for his patients.

He fought for his fellow Americans, and his Z Stack protocol was used in over 80 countries to save countless lives.

He fought against Big Pharma who put him at the top of their assasination list.

He put people in front of profits and abided by and respected his hippocratic oath.

He was an angel on earth and he will be an angel in heaven.

May he rest in eternal peace AMEN...