Keep Breathing

Keep Breathing Trailer - Mini series - Plot Synopsis: When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements -- and her personal demons -- to stay alive.

Directed by Maggie Kiley, Rebecca Rodriguez (various episodes) starring Melissa Barrera, Jeff Wilbusch, Florencia Lozano, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Austin Stowell release date July 28, 2022 (on Netflix)