Boris Johnson Hit with Another Tory MP Scandal

Boris Johnson’s deputy chief whip has resigned from the government, after allegations that he groped two men at a private members’ club.

In his resignation letter, Chris Pincher told the Prime Minister that he “drank far too much” and “embarrassed myself and other people”.

Report by Braybrooks.

