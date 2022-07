Live From America 7.1.22 @11am WE'RE JUST GETTING WARMED UP!

Tribute to Dr. Zev Zelenko - Going into this 4th of July weekend - The Conservative SCOTUS is just getting warmed up - God chooses the most unlikely people to save the world - DUM DUM Award for June - Pete Buttigieg says roads are racist - CNN says we need to push forward the liberal world order - Ivey league school cancels Abe Lincoln - Will the U.S fall like Rome?

- Video footage of the J6 day in question