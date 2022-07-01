Hayden Christensen gained 30 pounds to play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Hayden Christensen has revealed he had to pack on around 30 pounds to fill out his Darth Vader suit in Obi-Wan Kenobi.