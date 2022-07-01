These Tips Will Help You Cope With a Heat Wave

Here are 10 tips to help you beat the heat and stay safe.

1.

Drink plenty of water and track proper hydration by paying attention to the color of your urine.

2.

Utilize public spaces and community cooling centers when necessary.

3.

Avoid making meals that require the use of a stove or oven.

4.

Keep your personal electronics charged in case of a heat-caused power outage.

5.

Keep in touch with family and friend, particularly those who are elderly in case anyone needs assistance.

6.

Avoid peak temperatures by going outside and running errands in the morning or evening.

7.

Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing that will help you regulate your body temperature.

8.

Avoid freestanding fans in temperatures above 90 degrees, as they’ll just blow hot air towards you.

9.

Be mindful of your pets, as they’re not always able to cope with extreme temperatures properly.

10.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and digestive issues.

Heat strokes are indicated by high body temperature, red skin without sweat production, rapid pulse and confusion.