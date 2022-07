Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 Trailer HD - There's more Resident Alien coming!

Humanity is in danger from an alien race, which is definitely no bueno.

Harry (Alan Tudyk) might have come to Earth to kill all humans, but now he might be our only hope of survival.

Talk about a switcheroo, amirite?

Resident Alien returns August 10th!.- Starring: Alan Tudyk, Linda Hamilton, Sara Tomko