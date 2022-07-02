US: Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits |Oneindia News*International

On Friday, Google announced that it would delete users' location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.
#Google #AbortionRights #US
Google has announced plans to help protect user privacy in relation to health data. While the company does not make explicit..