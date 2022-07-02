Vijay Deverakonda's bare look in 'Liger' poster goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda's bare look in 'Liger' poster goes viral

If the response to his 'Liger' poster is any indication, actor Vijay Devarakonda is well on his way to becoming the next South sensation across India.

#vijaydeverakonda #liger #salacrossbreed