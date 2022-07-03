Blown Away Season 3

Blown Away Season 3 Trailer HD - Blown Away is back for Season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass.

Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits.

In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated.

At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights.

Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.