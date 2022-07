Fourth of July Parade mass shooting: 6 dead, suspect in custody | Oneindia news *International

A gunman open fired on families and children waving flags in the parade and celebrating the Fourth of July on Monday in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

According to the reports, 6 people were killed and more than 36 have been wounded.

Hours later, police announced that they had a suspect in custody after 22-year-old Robert E.

Crimo III surrendered to the authorities.

