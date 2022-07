Cameron Norrie preparing for ‘biggest match of my career’

Cameron Norrie says his Wimbledon quarter-final match against the Belgian David Goffin will be the “biggest match of my career”.

The British number one is the only UK singles player left in the tournament, and he says he is “not satisfied yet” and wants to “keep pushing for more”.

Report by Jonesia.

