Starmer accuses PM of ‘undermining’ Britain’s credibility

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of “undermining Britain’s moral and political credibility” by “reneging on treaties that he’s signed.” The Labour leader was speaking after the prime minister’s update to the Commons on his attendance at recent international summits.

Mr Johnson responded: “I don't know what he's talking about there, but if he was talking about what we're doing in respect of the Northern Ireland Protocol then that is not what's happening.” Report by Jonesia.

