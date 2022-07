Protesters block motorway in stand against cost of fuel

Protests are taking place today on the M4 and M48 near the Severn bridges, and across the country, as fuel campaigners Stand Up to Fuel Prices UK stage disruption.

The group is campaigning against rocketing fuel prices, which have hit record levels and are exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn