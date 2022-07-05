Sleep Duration Is Vital for Heart Health, According to Recommendations

The new recommendations come via the American Heart Association (AHA).

The agency's new checklist for cardiovascular health was published on June 29.

AHA's "Life's Essential 8" checklist now includes the duration of sleep as an essential component of cardiovascular health.

Based on nearly a decade's worth of data, the AHA recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep nightly.

Folks not getting enough sleep have a higher likelihood of things like obesity, hypertension and diabetes, Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, AHA, via CNN.

In addition, a person's quality of sleep is important.

For instance, the body needs to enter three phases of rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep in order to be fully rested.

During the third REM phase is when the body enters its deepest sleep which is restorative.

Continually waking up throughout the night prevents this type of sleep.

Which in turn leads to elevated risk of high blood pressure and other adverse health conditions.

The other seven components of "Life's Essential 8" include diet.

Exposure to nicotine, .

Body mass index.

Physical activity.

Blood lipids.

Blood pressure... ... and blood glucose