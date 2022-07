Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

21 year old Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022.

Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as First , and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan as Second Runner-Up during the glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

