Language shouldn't be a barrier to climate action | Sophia Kianni

Most scientific literature is written only in English, creating an alarming knowledge gap for the 75 percent of the world who don't speak it.

That's a big problem for climate change -- because it's hard to take action on something you don't understand.

With Climate Cardinals, an international youth-led nonprofit that's working to make the climate movement more accessible, activist and social entrepreneur Sophia Kianni is furthering the global transfer of knowledge by translating and sourcing crucial climate resources into more than 100 languages.

A barrier-breaking talk about the collective effort we'll need to protect the future of our planet.