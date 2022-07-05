David Harbour and Winona Ryder's kiss in Stranger Things wasn't scripted!

Winona Ryder and David Harbour's second kiss on 'Stranger Things' was not scripted, according to the official Twitter account for the show.
Winona Ryder and David Harbour's second kiss on 'Stranger Things' was not scripted, according to the official Twitter account for the show.
Watch the official "Before You Binge" featurette for the Netflix horror series Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. It stars Winona..
Go inside the production design of the Netflix horror series Stranger Things Season 4. It stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn..