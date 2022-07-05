The Forgiven Movie Clip - He Is Looking For You

The Forgiven Movie Clip - He Is Looking For You - Plot synopsis: Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy.

Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police.

But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences.

Director John Michael McDonagh Writers John Michael McDonagh Actors Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith, Ismael Kanater, Caleb Landry Jones, Abbey Lee, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott Run Time 1 hour 57 minutes