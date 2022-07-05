The City Of Orlando Apologizes

The City of Orlando, Florida, issued an apology over the weekend for posting a negative Fourth of July message, in which it said it “can’t blame” people for not wanting to celebrate America when there is “so much division, hate and unrest.”
The City of Orlando, Florida, issued an apology over the weekend for posting a negative Fourth of July message, in which it said it “can’t blame” people for not wanting to celebrate America when there is “so much division, hate and unrest.”
The city says it regrets that "some" were put off by its email stating people probably don't want to celebrate America because it..