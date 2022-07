Woman raises three adorable ducklings after supermarket eggs hatch

A mother from Yorkshire is smitten after three eggs she bought from a Morrisons supermarket hatched - and she now has adorable pet ducklings.

Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs at a Morrisons supermarket and on a whim put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies.