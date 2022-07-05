Cabinet meets as PM comes under more pressure

Ministers gather at 10 Downing Street for the weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It has been revealed that the prime minister was briefed about an investigation into Chris Pincher’s conduct as a foreign office minister in 2019.

It comes after repeated denials from Downing Street that Mr Johnson was aware of any formal complaint made against Mr Pincher.

The MP for Tamworth resigned as deputy chief whip last week over allegations that he "groped" two men in a private members' club.

Report by Jonesia.

