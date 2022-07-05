Rees-Mogg and Malthouse challenged on PM’s leadership

Policing minister Kit Malthouse and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are quizzed about the prime minister’s leadership as they arrive for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street.

It has emerged that Boris Johnson was briefed about Chris Pincher’s conduct as a foreign office minister in 2019 despite repeated denials from Number 10 that the prime minister was aware of any formal complaint made against Mr Pincher.

The MP for Tamworth resigned as deputy chief whip last week over allegations that he "groped" two men in a private members' club.

Report by Jonesia.

