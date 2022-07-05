Live From America 7.5.22 @11am EVIL HAS UNLEASHED ALL IT'S POWER IN DESPERATION!

The Highland Park IL shooter should have been stopped long ago - His social media videos were dark and evil - This trend of gun violence is part of the left's plan and their fault - Joe Biden is losing basic human functions - Biden polling at 18% - Macy Gray is under attack from the left - The destruction of food plants is not just happening in the U.S - RINO HUNTING TIME - The SCOTUS is targeting the power of the Executive Branch - Missouri shows why they are called the "Show Me State" - The left has always ignored Melania Trump and yesterday was no different - It's time to change our ways and go back to basics.