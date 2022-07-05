MPs astonished at government’s defence of Boris Johnson

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner held her head in her hands and Steve Reed was left open-mouthed as the minister for the Cabinet Office told MPs that the prime minister “acted with probity” when appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Michael Ellis was responding to a Labour urgent question in the Commons on the matter.

Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip last week over allegations that he "groped" two men in a private members' club.

Report by Jonesia.

