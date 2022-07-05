MPs astonished at government’s defence of Boris Johnson
MPs astonished at government’s defence of Boris Johnson

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner held her head in her hands and Steve Reed was left open-mouthed as the minister for the Cabinet Office told MPs that the prime minister “acted with probity” when appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Michael Ellis was responding to a Labour urgent question in the Commons on the matter.

Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip last week over allegations that he "groped" two men in a private members' club.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn